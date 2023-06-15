CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — X-BATT, a technology company that focuses on renewable energy solutions, has been testing a lithium-ion battery that uses coal and found that it is “commercially viable.”

According to a press release sent by X-BATT Tuesday, lithium-ion batteries, those used in electric vehicles (EV), usually rely on graphite that is primarily produced in China, but with its battery, the graphite could be replaced by America-produced and West Virginia-produced coal.

A recent study where coal was used as a value-added material in the batteries showed that they had a retention capacity of 80% even after 1,000 charges, showing “promising cycle life capabilities,” according to the release. “This significant milestone in development demonstrates the technology is commercially viable and can be produced on a large scale,” said the release.

In addition to sourcing materials domestically instead of abroad, X-BATT CEO Bill Easter said in the release that the battery could create a new market for coal. “We are excited to have completed this project, which has the potential to make a huge impact,” he said in the release.

Easter also said that as the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to increase, the change to domestic coal could even further reduce reliance on foreign countries for power.