(WBOY) – Coors Light announced on Tuesday that it will be eliminating plastic rings on all of its products and creating more sustainable packaging.

According to a release from Coors, the company will invest $85 million to begin the transition to fully recyclable cardboard-wrap carriers later in 2022. Coors said that it plans to fully eliminate all plastic rings on all Molson Coors North American brands by the end of 2025. The switch would make Coors the largest beer brand on the continent to remove plastic rings.

The new packaging will debut in a New York City store before it moves to the rest of the country, according to the release.

“We believe that buying beer shouldn’t mean buying plastic,” said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors family of brands. “That’s why we’re taking a step toward making packaging even more sustainable, and with this achievement, Coors Light will save 400,000 pounds of single-use plastic from becoming waste every year.”

In 1959, Coors revolutionized the beverage industry when it debuted the two-piece recyclable aluminum can which is now used across beverage companies.

“Our business, and Coors in particular, has a long history of using packaging innovation to protect our environment, and today we are building on that rich legacy,” said Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley. “Just as Coors led the way by pioneering the recyclable aluminum can, Coors Light will lead the way by moving out of single-use plastic rings in North America.”

See a preview of the Coors Light Future Mart where the new packaging will debut on the Coors Light YouTube channel.