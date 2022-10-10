SANDUSKY, Ohio (WBOY) — Cleanup efforts continued Sunday after a train derailment above an underpass in Sandusky, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The city said there were no known injuries on October 8 and that the train had been carrying paraffin wax, which had leaked out but did not pose any danger.

Local news reported that engine issues caused the derailment, citing city officials.

A post on the city’s Facebook page said the underpass remains closed while cleanup efforts and damage assessments continue.

Aerial footage posted to the City of Sandusky Facebook page shows crews working to clean up the wreckage.

Credit: City of Sandusky via Storyful