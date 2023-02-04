CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.

People should expect to turn their clocks over an hour in the early morning of March 12. More specifically, daylight saving will begin at 2 a.m., meaning that at the hour, we will move our clocks over to 3 a.m.

According to timeanddate.com, “sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on Mar 12, 2023 than the day before. There will be more light in the evening.”

This year, daylight saving time will last until Nov. 5, turning the clocks back from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. With that, “sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier on Nov 5, 2023 than the day before. There will be more light in the morning.”

You can learn more about various states’ efforts, including West Virginia, to get rid of daylight saving time by clicking here.