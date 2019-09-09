Disney sending boy who gave up trip to help Hurricane Dorian victims to Disney World

ALLENDALE, SC (WCMH) — Disney provided the boy, who gave up his vacation money to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian, a surprise trip to Disney World.

According to WJBF, Jermaine Bell, 6, had been saving his money to go to Disney World for his birthday, but in the midst of Hurricane Dorian making its way to South Carolina, he wanted to find a way to help evacuees. Bell instantly had other priorities on his list to do with his birthday money.

“The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at,” said Jermaine.

So, he took his Disney World birthday money and traded it in for hot dogs, chips, and water to serve to coastal South Carolina evacuees.

“I wanted to be generous and live to give,” said Jermaine.

Living by that motto, Jermaine stood along Highway 125 in Allendale with two handcrafted signs on each end of the highway to make sure he got evacuees attention. He served nearly 100 evacuees.

Disney saw what Jermaine did and decided to return the favor.

On a video posted to its YouTube channel, Disney parks surprised Jermaine with a trip to Walt Disney World.

Mickey and friends were there to tell Jermaine he would be a special guest at Disney later this month.

When asked why Jermaine was so willing to help others, he said he lived by a simple message.

“Be strong, and if you do good things, you will be rewarded,” Jermaine states in the video.