Dog need a job? Busch wants to pay your pooch $20,000 to be brew taster

(NEXSTAR) – Anheuser-Busch is hiring, but humans need not apply!

The beer giant is looking to hire a “true expert” to be its new CTO — chief tasting officer — of its Busch Dog Brew, an alcohol-free, bone broth beverage for canines. And the salary is $20,000.

The company introduced the dog brew last year as “the perfect opportunity to crack a cold one with their favorite canine companion,” and the first batch sold out in only 24 hours.

“The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going,” Daniel Blake, Anheuser-Busch’s vice president of value bands, said in a statement. “We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021!”

Along with the $20,000, the Busch Dog Brew taste tester job comes with benefits, including pet insurance and “stock options” in the form of Busch Dog Brew made with pork bone broth.

The company, saying “don’t be fooled by comedic portrayal in the film,” is seeking to expand its “Senior Leadership Team to include a four-legged member with a discerning palate.”

In addition to taste testing, the job responsibilities include quality control and being a product ambassador and “featured content creator on Busch’s social channels.”

Also, the prospective CTO must have an outstanding sense of smell and must be a “very good” boy or girl. Proficiency in English is preferred but not required.

As part of its search for the “top dog,” Busch released a recruitment film starring Busch Guy and prospective applicants.

YOUR DOG could be hired as our Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer w/ a $20K SALARY.



As our pawfessional taste-taster, they'll be the face of Busch Dog Brew.



Reply w/ your pup's pic & their qualifications w/ #BuschCTOcontest for their chance to get the job. pic.twitter.com/a9PGykWZGj — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) April 13, 2021

To apply, post a picture of your dog on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter along with their qualifications at #BuschCTOcontest. For additional details on how to apply, visit Busch.com/CTO