Dollar General offers discount to medical personnel, first responders & National Guardsmen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dollar General stores announced on Monday that they will now be providing all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen with a 10 percent discount.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

Dollar General will offer the discount through April 30, 2020 and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

This is not the first major change Dollar General has announced during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last two weeks, the chain has announced that it will be adding approximately 50,000 positions throughout April to help during the pandemic and that it will dedicate its first hour of business every shopping day to senior shoppers.

The release stated that the discount is not valid with additional Dollar General coupons or toward the purchase of gift cards, phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco or alcoholic beverages.