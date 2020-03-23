Dollar General stores plan to add more 50,000 positions throughout April to aid in coronavirus pandemic

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General stores across the United States plan to add 50,000 new employees by the end of April to help address its customers concerns during the coronavirus pandemic affecting the country.

In a press release sent out by the company, officials with Dollar General said that they anticipate most of these positions to be temporary, but that some of the new employees will be provided with longer-term career opportunities.

The company operates more than 16,000 stores in 45 states, and the release claims that 75 percent of the American population lives within 5 miles of one of its stores.

For more information on the planned positions, interested parties may click here or call 1-877-944-3477.