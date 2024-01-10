(KTLA) — The U.S. State Department issued a safety warning Wednesday following the deaths of eight Americans who died under suspicious circumstances in recent months in Colombia.

The deaths occurred in Medellin between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, and appear to be either homicides or “involuntary” drug overdoses, officials said.

The deaths are not believed to be specifically linked as each involved distinct circumstances, but several of the deaths point to a common factor: online dating apps.

Officials say criminals use the apps to lure tourists and visitors to meet in public places like hotels, restaurants and bars — places that are often considered safe in other parts of the world.

Several U.S. citizens have ended up getting assaulted, drugged, robbed or even killed by the people they had planned to meet for a date.

View of Medellin, Colombia at dusk from Nutibara hill. (Getty Images)

U.S. officials say crimes against foreign visitors have seen a sharp increase in recent months in Colombia.

“The number of thefts committed against foreign visitors increased 200 percent in the third trimester of 2023 compared to the previous year and violent deaths of foreign visitors increased 29 percent,” the State Department said, citing local officials.

Of those violent deaths, most were U.S. citizens.

The use of online dating apps to rob, assault or murder American citizens is not limited to Medellin. Reports have also been received in Cartagena and Bogotá, the nation’s capital.

The State Department also says the crimes may be more widespread, as it’s believed victims are often too embarrassed to report the crimes to local authorities.

The U.S. Embassy in Colombia provided a list of tips to those visiting the country, which includes warnings about the use of online dating apps and meeting strangers.

It’s strongly advised you only meet with someone in public places and avoid isolated locations. If you end up inviting someone into your residence or hotel room, you should establish a visitor procedure with the hotel. You should also make sure friends or family are aware of your plans, including details about the person you are meeting and the app you used to meet them.

If you do become the victim of a robbery, it’s important that you do not resist, as those who do greatly increase their risk of being killed.

As of Jan. 2, the United States has designated Colombia as a Level 3 Travel Destination, meaning those who visit the nation should reconsider their travel plans due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping.

