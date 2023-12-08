(KTLA) — As the new year approaches, DoorDash shared a glimpse into delivery orders’ pasts in its 2023 trend report.

The company, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023, shared which foods were the most ordered throughout the year, along with the top orders from 2013, the year the company was founded.

The report showed that finger foods remain supreme this year as fries, the top ordered food item from 2022, defended its top spot.

Here are the top-ordered foods on DoorDash for 2023:

Fries Chicken quesadillas Mozzarella sticks Garlic naan Spicy chicken sandwiches Pepperoni pizza Chips and queso Traditional wings Cobb salads Fried rice

The company also revealed the most unusual food pairings for the year in the report. Hot sauce and cinnamon twists took the top spot, followed by hashbrowns and soda, along with fries and chili.

The report also shared that bananas were the top-ordered grocery item, while vodka was the most-ordered alcoholic drink nationwide.

In a blast from the past, DoorDash also revealed the top-ordered foods on the platform for 2013:

Chipotle chicken sandwiches Pork potstickers Tomato bisque soup Cobb salads Sweet potato fries Guacamole Hummus Grilled cheese sandwiches Tacos Pita

The complete report can be viewed here.