E.T. star arrested for DUII in Tualatin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The actor best known for playing Elliot in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” was arrested for DUII in Tualatin Monday night.

Tualatin Police said Henry Thomas, 48, was found in a stationary car on Lower Boones Ferry Road and Southwest 72nd Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officers did a field sobriety test and then took Thomas into custody. He is in the Washingon County Jail for a misdemeanor DUII charge.

In the state of Oregon driving under the influence is known as driving under the influence of intoxicants, or DUII.