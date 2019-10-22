Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

E.T. star arrested for DUII in Tualatin

He was allegedly parked on Lower Boones Ferry Road

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

An October 21, 2019 booking photo of Henry Thomas. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The actor best known for playing Elliot in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” was arrested for DUII in Tualatin Monday night.

Tualatin Police said Henry Thomas, 48, was found in a stationary car on Lower Boones Ferry Road and Southwest 72nd Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officers did a field sobriety test and then took Thomas into custody. He is in the Washingon County Jail for a misdemeanor DUII charge.

In the state of Oregon driving under the influence is known as driving under the influence of intoxicants, or DUII.

