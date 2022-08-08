STAMFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury report a felony burglary charge against embattled actor Ezra Miller.

Just before 6 p.m. on May 1, a burglary was reported at a residence on County Road in Stamford, Vermont. Police said several bottles of alcohol were taken while the owners were away. After reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses, they said they had probable cause to charge Miller, 29, of Stamford.

Miller was charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling. Police found the actor at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and issued a citation to appear at the Bennington Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26 to be arraigned.

Miller has also been arrested twice this year in Hawaii, in a disorderly conduct case and on suspicion of assault, and back in June, the parents of an 18-year-old from North Dakota named Tokata Iron Eyes accused the actor of a litany of abuses starting when their child was just 12 years old. Tokata’s mother, Sara Jumping Eagle, has also accused Miller of assaulting her when she and Tokata’s father, Chase Iron Eyes, went to California to check on Tokata earlier this year.

Jumping Eagle filed a police report with Santa Monica police after the incident.

The family’s many allegations include that the actor gave Tokata drugs and tried to sleep in the same bed as Tokata when the teen was only 14, flying Tokata to London for a “Fantastic Beasts” premiere. They call it “sexual predatory behavior”.