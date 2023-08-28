CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s already fall at Chick-fil-A, with two new seasonal menu items dropping on Monday, Aug. 28.

One new item is the company’s first-ever spin on its original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, it said—the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. The breaded chicken filet is covered in custom-made creamy pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños and served on a bun drizzled with sweet honey. Jalapeños are also a first for a Chick-fil-A, the company said.

It took more than a year of experimenting with almost 30 different options and a market test in the Carolinas before the company settled on the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich to roll out nationally based on customer ratings, which the company said were on par with the original chicken sandwich.

The seasonal milkshake flavor for fall is called the Caramel Crumble Milkshake and features creamy butterscotch caramel flavors and blondie crumbles. It was inspired by the flavors that caramelize at the bottom of the pan when you’re baking blondies, Chick-fil-A said.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and Caramel Crumble Milkshake. Credit: Chick-fil-A.

Both items are available in Chick-fil-As nationwide while supplies last.