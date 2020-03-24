Fatal Crash on I-68 in Maryland is being investigated

GRANTSVILLE, M.d. – The Maryland State Police is looking into a single-vehicle crashed that caused the death of one person and the injury of another.

According to troopers, Michele Gibson, 51, of Dundalk, was pronounced dead by emergency medical services personnel at the scene. Samuel Cirigliano, 45, of Baltimore, was a passenger in the vehicle that was driven by Gibson. Cirigliano was transported by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland for treatment.

According to the release went out by State Police, at approximately 9:30 a.m. first responders were alerted to reports of a vehicle crash on Westbound I-68 near Grantsville, responding troopers found the crash that involved one vehicle, a 2003 Suzuki KL7 SUV.

Troopers explained that the preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle was westbound on I-68 when, for reasons unknown at this time, the vehicle left the roadway and sideswiped the median guardrail before coming back across the three travel lanes and striking the guardrail on the right shoulder.

The vehicle then crossed a drainage ditch, struck and embankment and overturned, before coming to rest on its wheels back on the right shoulder of the interstate, according to the release.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. Investigators do not believe the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

MDOT State Highway Administration personnel responded to assist with lane closures. The Maryland State Police Crash Team will continue the investigation.