MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) – A fire broke out at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store in New York City on Thursday.

Thick, black smoke billowed from the Fifth Avenue shop in Midtown Manhattan, as seen in photos and videos posted to social media on Thursday morning.

Firefighters with the FDNY arrived on the scene shortly after the fire broke out around 9:40 a.m. The cause remains unclear and there was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

The Landmark store, Tiffany & Co’s New York City flagship, reopened to the public in April after undergoing a major renovation. The project took nearly four years to complete, Reuters reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.