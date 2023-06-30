BURBANK, Calif. (KTLA) — A burning transformer at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California caused a thick cloud of black smoke to fill the air Friday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 1:40 p.m. at the movie studio lot located at 4300 W. Olive Ave. in Burbank.

The fire was knocked down about 20 minutes after fire crews arrived, officials said. The source of the smoke appeared to be an electrical transformer located atop a studio building.

Smoke emanates from a piece of electrical equipment that caught on fire at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank on June 30, 2023. (KTLA)

Helicopter video from KTLA showed firefighters on the roof of the building with light smoke emanating from what appeared to be the burned transformer. Before the fire was extinguished, large clouds of black smoke were visible across much of the San Fernando Valley.

No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fires on studio lots are rare, but not unheard of in Los Angeles. In 2008, a massive fire on the Universal Studios lot resulted in millions of dollars worth of damage and 17 injuries. It also led to the loss of thousands of priceless original media recordings that were stored on the studio property.