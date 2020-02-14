First Lady Melania Trump heads to children’s hospital to celebrate Valentine’s Day with families

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 74-year-old Florida man whose halfhearted attempt at bank robbery was caused by depression after his wife's death will not spend any time in jail, it was announced Friday.

Sandy Hawkins reached an agreement with Palm Beach County prosecutors where he will spend a year living at The Lord's Place, a Christian residence for the homeless. If he stays out of trouble, the bank robbery charge will be dropped.