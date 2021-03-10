Fish at 7-Eleven? It’s happening for Lent

(NEXSTAR) — The next time you need your slurpee fix, you can grab some fish bites at your neighborhood 7-Eleven location.

The massive convenience store chain said it saw success in 2020 with an Alaskan Pollock sandwich, so they’re rolling out fish bites for the current year.

“Because we’re all about convenience and offering delicious, easy-to-eat food, Fish Bites is the perfect grab-and-go option,” said Anjuli Wilkie, 7-Eleven senior category manager of hot food.

7-Eleven describes its latest offering as “five bite-sized morsels of herb panko-crusted Alaskan pollock fillets served on a skewer with a side of tartar sauce for dipping.”

The fish bites were rolled out for the Lenten season and will only be available for a limited time.

They’ll be part of a Fish Fridays deal where 7-Eleven app users can score the bites for $3.