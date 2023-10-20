CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy had a little fun while making sure enough fans were cheering at a high school football game.

Deputy Farrands was spotted leading the crowd in cheering while holding up a “cheer or go to jail” sign during Lemon Bay High School’s homecoming game last week.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of Farrands shaking pom-poms and cheering with the Lemon Bay cheer squad during the game.

(Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

“Yeah, we get a little carried away when it comes to supporting our home teams…,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The football team went on to win the game against the Bayshore Bruins, 42-6, according to MaxPreps.