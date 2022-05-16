PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who called 911 to say President Joe Biden needed to be placed in jail was arrested himself, according to deputies.

Jacob Philbeck 29, of Palm Harbor, was arrested last Sunday for calling 911 dispatchers several times to say “El Chapo needed to be freed from prison and President Biden needed to be placed into prison,” according to an arrest report.

Dispatchers told Philbeck his comments were not related to an emergency and he was asked not to call 911 unless there was an emergency.

Shortly after, Philbeck called 911 again and talked with a call-taker about the “exact same issue,” the report added.

Deputies were then dispatched to Philbeck’s home in Palm Harbor, where they asked the man why he called the emergency line for a non-emergency.

Philbeck told deputies, “El Chapo needed to be freed” and “President Biden needed to be placed in prison,” arrest documents added.

Philbeck was arrested for misuse of the wireless 911 system to report a non-emergency and noncriminal matter.

Deputies said Philbeck called the 911 phone line approximately three times within a one-hour period.

Bond was set at $150. Documents indicated alcohol may have been an influence.