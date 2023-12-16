TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park, Florida man was accused of putting eye drops in his nephew’s sandwich in an attempt to make him sick.

According to an arrest report from the Pinellas Park Police Department, a witness reported a regular customer asking for a bottle of Visine eye drops while purchasing food at an unnamed business on Wednesday.

The witness told police that the customer, later identified as James Leach, 45, said he was having issues with his nephew and that he “hated him” that day, according to the report. After handing Leach the eyedrops, the witness said he opened the bottle and “proceeded to pour the eye drop solution all over the meatball sandwich,” PPPD said.

“The witness stated that could hurt someone and the defendant responded by saying that it would only cause him (referring to the victim) to ‘s— himself and puke his brains out’,” the arrest report stated.

Pinellas Park police reviewed security footage from the business that “clearly” showed Leach “taking the bottle of eye solution and pouring on the sandwich,” according to the report. Police went to Leach’s home after retrieving the address from the business’ records.

Leach’s nephew told police that he ate a small part of the sandwich and didn’t know it may have been tampered with. He refused medical treatment.

“The victim and defendant have a long history of domestic related issues and several prior calls for service at this location,” the arrest report stated.

Leach was charged with poisoning food or water and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.