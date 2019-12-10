Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Florida police asking $200K for doughnut duct taped to wall

National

by: Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department had fun mocking a banana ‘art piece’ that sold for more than $100,000 in Miami last week with a display of their own.

“Tampa’s finest piece of art work is on display at Tampa Police Department,” they posted to their Facebook page. “The city’s most elite artist, Chief Brian Dugan, called this a ‘one of a kind’ piece.”

The asking price starts at $200,000.

The department is having a go at the banana duct taped to a wall ‘art work’ having sold for $120K at a Miami art show last week.

Maybe TPD isn’t joking. Perhaps it’s a smart move trying to capitalize on the taped food trend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories