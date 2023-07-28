TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 376-pound resident of the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park stopped in for a check-up after park employees noticed the cold-blooded creature exhibiting unusual symptoms.

Brooke, a 20-year resident of the alligator farm, recently spent some time with veterinarians at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. The park’s reptile curator noticed Brooke exhibiting symptoms including intermittent head-rolling, in the lagoon where he lives.

(Courtesy of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine)

(Courtesy of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine)

(Courtesy of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine)

(Courtesy of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine)

(Courtesy of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine)

(Courtesy of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine)

(Courtesy of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine)

(Courtesy of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine)

(Courtesy of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine)

Dr. Bridget Walker, a UF zoological medicine resident, drew blood for analysis before Brooke was taken in for a CT scan.

“Our zoological medicine service team determined that Brooke had an ear infection,” the university wrote on Facebook. “We hope he’ll be on his way to recovery soon!”

Brooke was named after the Brookfield Zoo, where he originally came from.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the longest alligator ever recorded in Florida was a 14-foot 3 1/2-inch male from Brevard County. The Florida record for weight was a 1,043-pound male from Alachua County.