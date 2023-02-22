EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Former President Donald Trump landed in the Valley as part of a local visit to East Palestine.

He will be heading to East Palestine after flying into the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

Details of his visit have not been released to the public.

Clark Street is blocked off in East Palestine ahead of the former president’s visit. Several people have gathered and merchandisers are there selling Trump items.

Trump is expected to be joined by Sen. Michael Rulli and Representative Monica Robb Blasdel.

A source tells WKBN that Trump plans to donate and deliver thousands of bottles of cleaning supplies and 13 pallets of bottled water to the area during his visit.

East Palestine Schools have been closed ahead of his visit. The decision was made so that heightened security measures can be put in place

The school said street closures would affect students’ commute.

The former president has been vocal in his criticism of the Biden administration for not taking action at the federal level sooner.

Initially, FEMA was not called in for support. Over the weekend, members of the agency arrived.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.