CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The average price of gas per gallon hit record highs on Monday, reaching over $4.10 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the previous record high for regular gas in the United States was $4.103 and set in 2008. The new record of $4.104 topped the 2008 price on March 7 amid what GasBuddy called “the largest ever 7 day spike.”

GasBuddy said that the record for diesel is also expected to be broken in the next two weeks as prices continue to rise in much of the country.

On Saturday, the U.S. national average gas price surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008, and Friday’s spike alone came close to the record daily rise record, jumping 16 cents per gallon. Diesel prices did see the highest single day increase in history, going up 22.2 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan also said that the dire situation is not going to improve any time soon, saying the prices are likely to stay for months.

In West Virginia, the average gas price per gallon was $3.89 as of the morning of March 7, according to AAA. That average is updated once a day and is based on the morning when the national average was only $4.06, so it could be even higher as of Monday afternoon.

In order to prevent more intense raising in prices, GasBuddy recommends drivers limit fuel consumption when possible, and drive more fuel efficiently.