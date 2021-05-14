Gina DeJesus carjacked at gunpoint: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team learned Gina DeJesus was robbed by armed carjackers.

DeJesus made national headlines in 2013 after she, Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight – now known as Lily Rose Lee- spent a decade held hostage. Now, DeJesus finds herself a victim of crime yet again.

The carjacking happened overnight at West 127th Street and Triskett Road in Cleveland.

DeJesus told police she pulled over to the side of the road and that’s when a car pulled in front of her. At least two men got out. She said one pointed a gun at her face and ordered her out of the car.

As she walked away, she said a man with the group ordered her to give up her key fob. The carjackers also got away with her purse and credit cards.

She was not hurt and the case was assigned to First District detectives. No arrests have been made.

We reached out to the family, who declined to comment.

DeJesus helped form a group putting a spotlight on the missing. The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, “We are happy to report that Gina is unharmed and in good spirits despite the events that took place.”