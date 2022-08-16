CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond announced a new must-try cookie on Tuesday for the 2023 cookie season.

The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating. It looks like a Thin Mint but with a pink center and fruity flavor.

“We are thrilled to offer this exclusive new cookie to our entire council region, along with all our favorites like Samoas and Thin Mints for a total of 10 cookie options this year,” said Beth Casey, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.

The cookie will be offered nationwide but for online direct shipment only, according to the press release. Cookie season kicks off on Jan. 5, 2023; if you want to get a box, or 10, of Raspberry Rally’s as soon as they’re available, you can sign up to be notified when they go on sale at this website. As of Tuesday, the wait was 146 days.

Last year, the Girl Scouts introduced the new brownie-inspired cookie, the Adventureful, which has caramel creme and sea salt.