PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kelly Kay, girlfriend of late University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, has welcomed her first child with the former football star, and his name is Spider Webb.

Kay, a model and social media influencer, announced the baby boy’s birth in an Instagram post shared last week. According to the caption, her son was born on Thursday, March 30.

The new mom delivered the baby about eight months after the unexpected death of Spencer Webb, who the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said hit his head after an accidental fall on a trail near Triangle Lake in July of last year. He was 22 years old.

One month later, Kay revealed her pregnancy.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one,” she captioned an Instagram post. “All you ever wanted was to be a father … I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

Spider Webb’s name appears to be a nod to his father, who was nicknamed “Spider” during his time at UO.

“I know you picked him out to protect me,” Kay wrote to Spencer in another post. “He’s gonna be a legend just like his daddy.”

Photos from the influencer’s birth announcement show additional tributes to the late athlete, such as his No. 18 football jersey, which hung in the delivery room, and the UO blanket that covered the newborn baby.