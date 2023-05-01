CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — General Mills is voluntarily recalling several types of Gold Medal flour after sampling uncovered the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis in one of its five-pound bags.

The recall was announced on Friday, April 28, and impacts products with “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

The following products are impacted, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recall website:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19580 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10710 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The company is asking consumers to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Those who have to throw out a product as a result of the recall can contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

According to the FDA, Salmonella Infantisis is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour, though all surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.