PHEONIX, A.Z. (WBOY) — Food personality Guy Fieri is treating the residents of Pheonix to the wonders of Flavortown during Super Bowl weekend with a family-friendly mega-tailgate hosted near the stadium.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate presented by Cash App will be a combined music and food weekend festival that is free to attend and will feature Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives restaurant pop-ups, “Guy Fieri curated concepts,” and “Guy’s Trashcan Nachos presented by Cash App,” as well as food from local Pheonix restaurants.

The inaugural Flavortown tailgate will feature musical performances from Diplo, a well-known DJ and producer, and LOCASH, the popular country duo. This installment will be open to 10,000 fans, and Flavortown will likely continue into the future at other Super Bowls.

The Big Game event will have more sponsorships and brand activations than you can shake a hotdog at. CashApp is the main sponsor of the event, with Cash App Card holders receiving 25% off their food and beverage purchases at all Tailgate locations when using their Cash App Card at checkout. They’ll also get a free order of “Guy’s Trashcan Nachos presented by Cash App.”

Other sponsors include Stagecoach, Santo Tequila, KickStand Cocktails, Rémy Martin, TickPick, CELSIUS, H&R Block, Sprouts Farmers Market and Vizo.

If you want to make the trip to Pheonix and attend, be sure to register beforehand on the Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate presented by Cash App website.