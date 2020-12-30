Here’s what to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Whether you keep your live Christmas tree up into the New Year or you promptly take it down after Christmas, you may be wondering what to do with it.

This year, a popular Christmas tree recycling program was canceled because of the pandemic, but there are ways to dispose of it without hurting the environment.

During a normal year, 800 to 1,000 natural Christmas trees are collected at Charleston’s Capitol Market.

“These kinds of events can have a lot of hand-to-hand transfers and can lead to crowds of people gathering around. so we just thought it was best to call it off this year,” said Terry Fletcher with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

The WV DEP and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources would haul those trees to state lakes and toss them in for fish habitat.

“Those trees will grow algae on them and so they provide feeding grounds and also protection from other predators,” said Fletcher.

The good news is, you can still toss them into a lake or pond yourself, just tie a piece of cement to them.

You can cut it up into smaller pieces if it makes it easier.

Here are some other alternatives for recycling your Christmas tree:

-plant it back in the woods or backyard

-use it as mulch

-use the branches as a composting base

-cut it up for wood

-use the branches or bark for decoration.

Because your Christmas tree doesn’t have to end up in a landfill.