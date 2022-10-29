(WFLA) — Trick-or-treaters aren’t the only ones who can score free food on Halloween.

Restaurants across the country are offering free and discounted treats to celebrate the spooky season. Here are 25 scary-good deals for your fright night plans.

7-Eleven

Hosting a Halloween party? 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can take advantage of a buy one-get one free deal on large pizzas on Oct. 31. The convenience chain also has $5 large pizzas on Halloween weekend (Oct. 28 through Oct. 30).

Applebee’s

You can score a free plate of boneless wings with any to-go or delivery order totaling $30 or more. Just place the order on the Applebee’s website or the Applebee’s mobile app, using the code “SPOOKY22” at checkout. The chain also brought back their Spooky Sips cocktails for the season. You can try a Dracula’s Juice or Tipsy Zombie for $6.

Baskin-Robbins

If you’re craving something sweet, Baskin-Robbins is offering 31% off all scoops, all day on Halloween.

Boston Market

Boston Market’s Halloween Party Special runs from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31. You can get $10 off a family meal, plus double Rotisserie Rewards points.

Burger King

Now through Halloween, use the “ghost detector” in the BK mobile app to search for a ghost in your house. You’ll get two Ghost Pepper Whopper sandwiches and two small fries for $10 if you find one.

Chipotle

Chipotle is bringing back its “Boorito” promotion. Chipotle Rewards members can score a $6 entrée by dressing up in a costume and visiting the restaurant on Halloween. The offer runs from 3 p.m. until the store closes.

Chuck E. Cheese

Looking for something to do with the kids? Children dressed in costume can get 10 free Chuck E. Cheese play points on Halloween. The chain is also offering 30 minutes free game play when you buy 60 minutes or more.

Corner Bakery

On Halloween, Corner Bakery loyalty rewards members can score a free sweet treat with their purchase, like cookies, muffins, or pastries. New rewards members will also get $5 off their next purchase.

CVS

CVS is offering a buy one-get one 50% off promotion on Teal Pumpkin Project items. Those include non-food treats and buckets for children with food allergies who can’t eat traditional Halloween candy, but still want to get in on the fun.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ rewards members can score free food through Oct. 31. The chain is offering a free breakfast sandwich, Bagel Minis, or an order of Munchkins donut holes when you buy a large or medium drink.

Haagen Dazs

You can score a free mini cup or cone of ice cream by visiting a Haagen Dazs ice cream shop on Halloween. Just put on your costume before you head to the store and claim your free treat via the Haagen Dazs app.

IHOP

Now through Halloween, IHOP is offering free Scary Face Pancakes to kids when you buy an adult entrée. The offer is valid from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Krispy Kreme

You can get a free donut of your choice if you stop by a Krispy Kreme store in costume on Halloween. Look out for the illuminated “Hot Light” if you want donuts at their freshest.

McAlister’s Deli

This deal’s for the whole family. McAlister’s rewards members can get up to two kids meals for free with the purchase of an adult entrée through Oct. 31. Use the code HALLOWEEN22 to redeem this offer online.

Noodles & Company

On Oct. 31, Noodles rewards members can get a free small entrée with the purchase of a regular one.

Publix

Publix said to expect “no tricks, just treats!” when visiting the grocery chain on Halloween. Kids in costume can go trick-or-treating inside the store from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA Rewards Members get a buy one entrée, get one free deal on Oct. 31. This offer can be redeemed in-store or online.

TGI Fridays

On Halloween, TGI Fridays is offering discounts on wings and drinks. You can get wings for 50 cents each, which is nearly half-off the regular price. If you combine this deal with the restaurant’s Happy Hour (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), you can also score half-priced appetizers and discounted drinks.

Ordering to-go? You can get a 25% off Party Platters and Family Meals when ordering off the TGI Fridays website. Just use the code SPOOKY25.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is offering free chips and nacho cheese sauce with the purchase of a Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito in the Taco Bell app through Oct. 31. You can also claim a free Doritos Locos Taco as part of the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

Wendy’s

This Halloween weekend, Wendy’s has a different deal for each day.

Oct. 29 : Free small chili with any purchase

: Free small chili with any purchase Oct. 30 : Spicy chicken sandwich is buy one, get one free

: Spicy chicken sandwich is buy one, get one free Oct. 31: Free junior bacon cheeseburger with any purchase

You must order through the Wendy’s mobile app to redeem these daily deals.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one free deal when they order boneless wings through the restaurant’s mobile app. This offer is valid all day on Oct. 31.