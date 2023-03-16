MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the weather getting warmer every day, you and your pet will likely start spending more time outside, which means they are more likely to pick up fleas or ticks. Here are some quick tips courtesy of Hillcrest Veterinary Clinic when it comes to keeping your pets safe from tick-borne diseases:

Use flea and tick meds year-round

Veterinarian Ryan Hart recommends using flea and tick medications year-round, especially in West Virginia. Hart says that Hillcrest has noticed a recent increase in tick-borne illnesses like Lyme Disease because some owners believe they don’t need to worry about ticks due to lower temperatures during the winter. Still, because of this year’s relatively mild winter, tick populations have stayed mostly the same in the last 12 months.

Not only will using flea and tick meds year-round keep your pet healthy, but it will also get you and your pet into the routine of doing it regularly.

Applying the medication

Hart said that while spot-on treatments are still widely used, ingestible flea and tick medicine, especially for dogs, is becoming increasingly common. Not only is it easier for pets who don’t like topical treatments, but he also said that some studies have even shown that flea and tick medicine in tablet form can be more reliable at protecting pets. However he also prefaced that every pet is different, so it’s important to consult your vet as to what is best for your animal.

If you use a topical medication and are having difficulties getting your pet to cooperate, get a helper. If you can, wrap your cat or dog in a towel to keep their legs from getting out of your grip.

Flea and tick medicine can be harmful to humans. Be sure to keep it out of reach of children and try to avoid getting it in your eyes or ingesting any. Wash your hands thoroughly after applying, and follow the directions on the packaging carefully.

Use the right med for your pet

Absolutely never use a flea or tick medication that is intended for a different animal species. Using dog medicine on a cat can cause serious illness to your cat like seizures or potentially death. Overdoses in smaller pets can be especially common. Be sure to check the packaging on your meds and see how much to give them according to your pet’s weight. Write the date on your packaging to keep track of the last time they were treated.

What to do if you notice side-effects

Contact your vet if you notice your animal behaving strangely, and if side effects are severe, take your cat to an animal hospital or veterinary clinic immediately. Indications of tick and flea medicine toxicity include vomiting, tremors, excessive drooling heavy breathing and diarrhea.