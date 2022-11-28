CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has brought back “Operation Santa”—where children or people can write letters to Santa.

The writers can send the letters and wish lists to the “North Pole” address, and once letters are received by the USPS, anyone wanting to help Santa answer mail can adopt a letter. After adopting a letter, Santa’s helpers should ship packages no later than the priority mail shipping deadlines.

How to write a letter:

Include first name, last name, full return address, and your holiday wishes.

Write Santa’s address on the letter: 123 Elf Road , North Pole, 88888 .

, . Attach a First-Class™ stamp.

Make sure you postmark it by Dec. 12.

How to adopt a letter:

Register and have your identity verified.

Read letters and adopt one.

Find the perfect gift and ship it from a participating Post Office™ location.

Mail packages by Dec. 19 so they’re delivered by Christmas.

There are two different ways that people can adopt a letter. One way is by adopting on your own and another is by adopting as a team.

Susan Wright, spokesperson for the Kentucky and West Virginia USPS district, said, “This is simple, easy, and secure way for letter adopters to fulfill holiday wishes for someone else. You can view the letters online, you can actually even print your postage online, just drop that off at any post office. And it’s just a simple way to do that for someone who’s looking to help someone in need this time of year.”

Anyone can adopt a letter, however, they will only have until Dec. 19 to do so.