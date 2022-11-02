Warning: The video and audio in this story may be disturbing to some audiences.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman accused of killing her mother after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested calmly told a dispatcher she murdered her mom before hanging up, audio obtained Tuesday revealed.

Las Vegas Metro police said Hend Bustami, 28, killed her mother, Afaf Hussanen, 61, on Wednesday, Oct 26. Bustami and Hussanen lived in the home together, police said.

Officials believe Bustami called police after reportedly killing her mother, saying, “I think I killed my mommy.” Dispatchers received a call from a person they believe is Bustami around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Why do you think you killed your mom?” the dispatcher asked Bustami in the 911 call.

“Because I did. I murdered her,” Bustami said.

“What did you do to her?” the dispatcher asked.

“I killed her,” Bustami said.

California Highway Patrol troopers later located Bustami driving near Barstow, police said. While speaking to officers, Bustami, who police said was covered in blood, reportedly said she had killed her mother.

While speaking with investigators following her arrest in California, Bustami said she and her mother had gotten into a fight before stabbing her with shards of glass.

LVMPD investigates a homicide on June Flower Drive on Oct. 26, 2022. (KLAS)

Bustami was being held Monday at a San Bernadino County jail on a fugitive of justice charge related to the murder. Bustami will be brought back to Nevada to face a murder charge, police said.

In August, police arrested Bustami for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules at Harry Reid International Airport. Bustami told officers at the time that she was under arrest because she was so good-looking, an arrest report said.

Police later learned Bustami had a warrant from Las Vegas Municipal Court. Records show she faced a battery charge in June. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later released. A citation obtained Monday indicates Bustami was accused of battery against a security guard at a business in the Arts District. The arresting officer noted Bustami could not sign the citation he wrote against her because she was intoxicated.

Bustami failed to show up to her arraignment in July, which led to a judge issuing a bench warrant for her arrest.

Records show Bustami appeared in court on Sept. 2 and was ordered to be released pending trial. A bench warrant was then again issued for her arrest on Sept. 27.

Las Vegas Metro police denied a request for records pertaining to the battery charge.

Las Vegas Metro police received 12 calls for service at the home in 2022 alone. Most of these calls, seven, were for “family disturbances,” among others for reports of a missing person, civil matters and a suicide attempt.

Another 911 call includes a friend who asked police to check on Hussanen, saying the mother feared returning home as Bustami had allegedly threatened to kill her.