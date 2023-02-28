(NewsNation Now) — Idaho quadruple murder victim Kaylee Goncalves would’ve been an aunt Friday after her sister gave birth to a baby girl named Theodora MaddieKay Stevensen.

Alivea Goncalves gave birth at 4:21 a.m. The baby’s middle name memorializes Alivea’s sister Kaylee and her best friend Maddie Mogen.

Kaylee and Maddie had been best friends since the sixth grade.

They went to the same high school and shared everything, including homework, before attending the same college, Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, said at a candlelight vigil for the two University of Idaho students.

The women, along with Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death in a rental home near campus on Nov. 13. Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle had been roommates. Chapin and Kernodle were dating.

In January, Alivea spoke out in an interview with NewsNation’s senior national correspondent Brian Entin for the first time since the affidavit linking suspect Bryan Kohberger to the case became public.

“We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them,” Alivea told Entin.

Alivea said she talked to Kaylee every day, which sometimes makes reading the investigative findings tough.

“That’s been the hardest part of this … to sit back and look at the totality of it. When my sister was Facetiming me about a new egg bites recipe, he was planning his next visit to the home. That’s really difficult not to wish that you had done more and wish that you had known more. But, it’s just the first step. A lot more evidence will come out,” Alivea said.

On Tuesday, a Pennsylvania court unsealed the search warrant for Kohberger’s home in the state, listing items seized from the Kohberger family home.

He faces charges for the stabbing deaths of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle, and Chapin. Kohberger, 28, was a criminal justice graduate student at nearby Washington State University.

Additional warrants from Kohberger’s arrest in Pennsylvania are due to be made public Wednesday. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched Kohberger’s Washington state apartment, according to documents released in January.

Kohberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has yet to enter a plea.

NewsNation’s Stephanie Whiteside and the Associated Press contributed to this report.