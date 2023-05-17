CHICAGO (WTAJ) — If you’ve ever wanted coffee to taste like your breakfast, IHOP has you covered.

Pancake-inspired IHOP indulgent coffee is available across the country for the first time through their partnership with Kraft Heinz. The IHOP Coffee is made with 100% premium arabica beans and comes in three unique flavors.

Photo Courtesy: IHOP/ Amy Rozenzeweig

Signature Blend for a rich and smooth medium finish

for a rich and smooth medium finish Buttery Syrup to immerse your tastebuds in delicious syrupy pancakes

to immerse your tastebuds in delicious syrupy pancakes Chocolate Chocolate Chip featuring an indulgent fudgy chocolate flavor

“With more than 56 million cups of coffee sold per year, it only made sense to bring the joy of our coffee to retailers nationwide with innovative flavors inspired by our best-selling pancakes,” Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP® said. “Kraft Heinz is the perfect partner to bring our iconic flavors to our guests and help serve up joy each morning with IHOP® Coffee as part of our fans’ morning routines.”

To celebrate the launch, IHOP is inviting coffee lovers to try their new limited-edition Coffee Mug Diffuser. The IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser, which looks like their IHOP coffee mugs, will fill your home with the scent of Buttery Syrup pancakes and is available for pre-order online from Amazon.

Customers can purchase IHOP Coffee in K-Cups and bags nationwide starting at $7.99.