WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a warning regarding new scams that encourage people to make fraudulent claims on their tax returns.

According to a release from the IRS, one of these scams involves people using tax software to manually fill out Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement while falsifying a large income, along with holding figures as well as the employer it is coming from. “Scam artists then instruct people to file the bogus tax return electronically in hopes of getting a substantial refund – sometimes as much as five figures – due to the large amount of withholding,” the release said.

“We are seeing signs this scam is increasing, and we worry that innocent taxpayers could be at risk of being tempted into falling into a trap that puts them at risk of financial and criminal penalties,” said acting IRS commissioner Doug O’Donnell. “The IRS and Security Summit partners remind people there is no secret way to get free money or a big refund. People should not make up income and try to submit a fraudulent tax return in hopes of getting a huge refund.”

Two other variations are also being seen.

Claiming a credit based on income earned as an employee and not as a self-employed individual using Form 7202, Credits for Sick Leave and Family Leave for Certain Self-Employed Individuals. These credits were available for self-employed individuals for 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic; they are not available for 2022 tax returns.



The other variation has people making up fictional employees employed in their household and using Schedule H, Household Employment Taxes, to try claiming a refund based on false sick and family wages they never paid.

Penalties for enacting these schemes can include a return penalty of $5,000 and criminal prosecution.

Those who have already attempted to enact one of these scams should amend their previous tax return or consult with a trusted tax professional, according to the IRS.