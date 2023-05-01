CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — April 30 through May 6 is National Small Business Week, where entrepreneurs are recognized and honored for following through with their passions.

Starting your own business can be daunting, but it isn’t impossible, especially when utilizing the proper resources. For the last fifty years, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated entrepreneurs daily.

Small businesses alone make up two-thirds of jobs within the United States, creating twenty percent of output in the economy while giving competition to bigger corporations, establishing initiatives and providing job opportunities.

12 News had the opportunity to speak with Isabella Casillas Guzman, the 27th administrator of the U.S. SBA, on what it takes to be an entrepreneur these days.

“Entrepreneurs are people who have identified a problem they want to solve, whether that’s bringing a food product, a restaurant concept to a local community that they think will really satisfy the pallets of all the neighbors or creating an innovative tool to solve some health challenges,” Guzman said. “So, I think there’s a full spectrum of types of businesses out there, and what’s beautiful, you don’t need a college degree. Having that grit and determination, that strength to take that leap to start, I think that’s what really defines an entrepreneur more than anything, is taking that leap.”

Guzman also spoke on the importance of having entrepreneurs as ideas are needed, “anywhere and everywhere.” Luckily, there is U.S. SBA’s Local Assistance program.

U.S. SBA’s Local Assistance program provides educational insight for issues like how to market, define a brand, get financially prepared, how to export product and to get government contracting. Funding programs can be found through U.S. SBA as well, giving a variety of options for loans, grants, surety bonds, investment capitals and disaster assistance.

“We know that it’s challenging times right now. Small businesses have faced the worst of it in the pandemic, and SBA was able to help and save millions of small businesses. But, there are always challenges on the horizon, and it’s important that you build a resilient business; that comes with learning resources and constantly educating yourself about how to strengthen your business. As you launch your business, as you continue to grow, just know that we have a variety of resources available to you and that the federal government and Biden-Harris Administration is committed to helping support you,” Guzman said.