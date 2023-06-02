(NEXSTAR) – Jacky Oh, a model, actress and entrepreneur who formerly appeared on the comedy improv series “Wild ‘N Out,” has passed away at the age of 32, according to the show’s social media pages.

Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, shared three children with her partner DC Young Fly, a cast member on the VH1 series.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” a representative for DC Young Fly wrote in a statement provided to USA Today.

Jacky Oh (back row, second from left) is seen with partner DC Young Fly (center) and members of their family at a screening of “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” in Atlanta on Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Jacky Oh died Wednesday, sources for TMZ said. A since-deleted social media post, viewed by the outlet, indicated she had been in Miami for a “mommy makeover” when she passed.

Her cause of death has not been made public.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” a spokesperson for the BET Media Group wrote in a statement shared to the official “Wild ‘N Out” and VH1 social media pages. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

In addition to appearing on “Wild ‘N Out,” Jacky Oh had launched a line of lip glosses as well as a real estate venture, according to her social media pages.

“Wild ‘N Out” is currently in its 19th season. A representative for the BET Media Group, the parent company of VH1, was not immediately available for additional comment.