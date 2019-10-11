Request denied to sanction lawyers in newspaper attack case

In this sketch made available by Capital News Service, Jarrod Ramos appears in Anne Arundle County Circuit Court Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Annapolis, Md. Ramos is charged with the fatal shooting of five employees at the Capital Gazette newsroom in June 2018. (Hannah Gaskill/Capital News Service via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge has denied a request to sanction prosecutors in the case of a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper.

Judge Laura Ripken ruled Friday to deny the request by defense attorneys to sanction prosecutors for failing to properly share evidence with them before the trial of Jarrod Ramos.

Ripken says she’s satisfied prosecutors have exercised due diligence.

Meanwhile, Ripken has asked attorneys on both sides to review model questions for prospective jurors from the Maryland State Bar Association to prepare for jury selection, which is set for Oct. 30. The trial is scheduled to start Nov. 4.

Ramos has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of an insanity plea — to the June 2018 attack at the Capital Gazette.