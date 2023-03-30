(WHTM) – Tens of thousands of 2-in-1 outdoor child swings are being recalled over a fall hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and PAW Patrol images can be found on the top of the swings which are made of plastic. The swing is for children 9 months through 4 years old, or holds up to 50 pounds.

Around 43,380 units of Delta Enterprise Corporations 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings were impacted by the recall.

The recall is for model numbers SW86508MM, SW86516MN, SW86575MM, SW86576MN and SW86577PW. The model numbers are printed on a Delta Children’s label on the bottom of the swing.

(Photos CPSC)

There have been multiple reports of the swing seat restraint straps breaking, though no injuries have been reported.

The swings were sold at Walmart from March through October 2022.

Consumers with affected models are urged to stop using the swings immediately and contact Delta Enterprise Corp for free replacement straps.

Consumers can contact by calling Delta Enterprise Corp. at 800-377-3777 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at Recall@deltachildren.com or online at www.deltachildren.com/recall or www.deltachildren.com and click on “Recall Center” for more information.