Large ‘intentional’ explosion damages downtown Nashville Christmas morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street occurred around 6:30 am Friday. Heavy black smoke could be seen rising above the affected area.



MNPD, FBI, and ATF are investigating the explosion of an RV outside 166 2nd Avenue North downtown.

PHOTOS: Large ‘intentional’ explosion in downtown Nashville

Officers responded to a call of shots fired call on 2nd Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. The department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was called to check the RV. As those officers were en route, the vehicle exploded outside an AT&T transmission building. Multiple buildings on 2nd Avenue were damaged, some extensively.

Metro Nashville Police Department’s spokesperson, Don Aaron said police believe the explosion was an intentional act.

The immediate downtown area has been sealed off.

Explosive detection dogs are conducting sweeps of the area for any other devices. Don Aaron said they have no indication of a second device, they are sweeping the area out of an abundance of caution.

Nashville Fire’s Joseph Pleasant said three people had been transported to the hospital. None of the injuries at the time for those transported were said to be critical.

The Department of Justice released the following statement:

“Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen was briefed on the Nashville incident early this morning and directed that all DOJ resources be made available to assist in the investigation.”

The White House also released the following statement:

“President Trump has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates. The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The FBI has also established a digital tip line for anyone with information about the explosion. Those who prefer to call can do so by dialing 1-800-CALL-FBI.