Local Primary Care Center helps those in need this Christmas season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Koinonia Primary Care is giving back to the Albany community this holiday season. Koinonia has found a way to help residents provide Christmas blessings for their families.

For the last 5 years they have held a “Christmas Store” in their building. They collect new toys and gifts throughout the year and “sell” them for pennies on the dollar.

“We are here for the betterment of the community. We believe in empowering people and not just giving them things but helping them giving them a hand up,” said Dr Bob Paeglow, Founder and President, of Koinonia Primary Care.

Dr. Bob says this event helps empower poor families to provide Christmas for their children and /or grandchildren which are affordable while maintaining their dignity.

With the help of donations from local churches, members of the community, Albany Medical Center and other local organizations, Dr. Bob says this Christmas store was able to come to life. Frequently during the Christmas Season, he says various groups will provide charity care for residents of these neighborhoods, programs like adopt a family, and Toys for Tots.

“We just all really enjoy giving them an opportunity to purchase very low priced gifts that they can give to their families for Christmas,” said he.

From brand new games, to toys, to clothes and more, parents had fifteen minutes to go around and pick out ten gifts for their kids. Lakisha Gross says this event is way to make sure her kids have presents under the tree.

“I’m a mother of seven, and my husband just retired. I’m a stay at home mom and I have a small income so I look forward to coming this event that they have ever year,” said she.

Vincent Gaines is a father of six. He says it is very uplifting to have a helping hand to be able to provide for his family on Christmas.

“It makes me feel confident and in good spirits. Especially with everything going on right now, you know people are down and depressed about the holidays right now. I’m just trying to focus on the positives,” said he.

Dr. Bob says they may not be a rich organization, but they leverage everything to make this community a better place.

The Koinonia Primary Care, located at 553 Clinton Ave. Albany, has been providing healthcare and community services to the West Hill Neighborhood for 20 years.

The store will be open from 9-1 on Saturday December 12th, and from 5-8pm on December 15 and December 17th.