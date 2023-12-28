CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The American Truckers Association is calling on lawmakers to build more truck parking spaces along the interstate. It says that currently for every 11 truckers there is one parking space, and that finding parking is becoming more of a burden.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration mandates that truck drivers can only drive 11 hours a day, and they have 14 hours to do so. Time spent finding parking as opposed to driving eats into drivers’ bottom line. Having to pay for parking also eats into the bottom line.

Furthermore, when truckers can’t park at rest stops, they may park in more dangerous places where they might get hit by a car or be vulnerable to crime. Back in 2009, truck driver Jason Rivenburg was shot and killed while parking at an abandoned gas station. He was there because he was early with his delivery of milk and needed somewhere to park.

“All the spots at the truck stop fill up real fast during the season,” Brian Dates, a truck driver who frequently crosses 12 states, said.

Dates went on to say that he ensures that he will get a spot at the end of the day by starting his drive between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Dates said the interstates can use more parking, citing a government promise to build more parking that has seemed to so far have gone unfulfilled.

While the Biden administration recently granted $80 million to build truck stops and four states, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which authorized $1.2 trillion in spending, has no mention of building new highway rest stops. According to the Bureau of Transportation, 68% of the total shipments in America were transported by truck in 2023.