Live Now
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice schedules Thursday COVID-19 briefing for Noon

Man who allegedly broke into bank says he did it for a ‘Hot Pocket’

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Most people who break into a bank do it to get their hands on some money.

A man in San Diego said he did to get his hands on a Hot Pocket.

The man was arrested early Wednesday at a Wells Fargo, according to KGTV.

Police said the alarm company reported surveillance cameras inside the bank showed the man in the breakroom using the microwave.

The man, who has not been identified, admitted to breaking in for a Hot Pocket.

When asked if it was worth it, the man responded, “He** yeah, it was worth it. [Expletive] yes, it was worth it. He** yeah!”

KGTV reported the man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a bank.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories