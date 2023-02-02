WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) have teamed up to put forward a bill that would protect gas stoves against being banned through the use of federal funds.

The Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act was created by the two senators after a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) that spoke out against household gas appliances due to their connection to childhood asthma and the potential emission of hazardous air pollutants.

The bill would block any ban on gas stoves by the CPSC as well as prevent the commission from using federal funds to impose legislation that would make existing or new gas stoves more expensive to consumers.

“The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner, which is why Senator Cruz and I introduced bipartisan legislation to ensure Americans decide how to cook in their own homes,” Manchin said in a release on Thursday

Senators Manchin and James Lankford (R-OK) denied claims that gas stoves were a significant risk to American families and advised CPSC Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric against any partial or total ban on gas stoves.

“If the Commission is concerned about the physical safety of consumers, the National Fire Protection Association has already proven that gas stoves pose a lower risk of cooking fires, death and associated losses than other ranges,” the senators said.

You can go here to read the full bill which is two pages in length.