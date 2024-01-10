(KTLA) – The Double Big Mac is coming back to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide beginning Jan. 24, the fast food company announced Tuesday.

The bigger version of the famous Big Mac includes four beef patties, more Big Mac sauce and a double portion of pickles, shredded lettuce and finely chopped onions between sesame seed buns.

The Double Big Mac, which contains 740 calories compared with the Big Mac’s 590 calories, originally debuted on menus in 2020, along with the Little Mac. The price of the burger will vary based on individual restaurants.

McDonald’s has sold different versions of the Big Mac in the past. In 2017 and 2018, it sold the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr.

The Grand Mac used only two patties, but they were larger than a typical piece of meat used on a regular Big Mac. It also had a larger bun.