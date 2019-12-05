Days
McDonald’s releases holiday clothing line, accessories

by: Kaylee Merchak

(Credit: McDonald’s)

(WTNH) — Hey, McDonald’s lovers, now you can snack on that McChicken while flaunting a sweatshirt from one of your favorite fast-food joints.

McDonald’s has released a new holiday and winter clothing line, in addition to accessories, jewelry and holiday decor.

The items feature McDonald’s signature red and yellow colors, along with snowflakes, ornament and candy patterns.

Some items like their journals featuring popular items on the front, such as the McFlurry, Big Mac and fries, and a beanie have already sold out. Available items can be purchased at the company’s online store.

