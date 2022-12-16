In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mega Millions jackpot is back on the rise.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Lottery, the jackpot hit $429 million ahead of Friday night’s draw—that’s an estimated cash value of $233.6 million, making it the 15th largest to date. The lottery is crediting increasing sales and unmatched numbers for this latest large jackpot.

Last month, a single Powerball winner in California landed the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history $2.04 billion. The owner of the store where the ticket was sold was awarded $1 million, the maximum retailer incentive in California.

According to the West Virginia Lottery, the last Mega Millions drawing on Dec. 13 produced 23 third-tier winners of at least $10,000, and in the 17 drawings since the last jackpot hit (Oct. 14 in Florida and California), there have been 28 second-tier winning tickets of at least $1 million.

All tickets for Friday night’s drawing must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. according to the West Virginia Lottery. Tickets are $2 apiece or $3 with the Megaplier option.